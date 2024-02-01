A new bill would direct public funds to non-chartered religious school students

Last year Ohio lawmakers passed the $86 billion, two-year state budget that included the expansion of the EdChoice Voucher Program. Under the new budget, nearly all Ohio students are eligible to receive public money to offset the cost of private education. Among those who aren't eligible for those funds are students attending the state's non-chartered religious schools.

Under HB 339, families of the nearly 70 non-chartered religious schools in Ohio would qualify for an educational savings account that can be used toward tuition and goods and services related to their education. Opponents of the bill fear that the tax-funded money could be misused without proper guidelines.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about HB 339 and how educators are responding.

Guests:



Greg Lawson, Buckeye Institute research fellow

Jeff Wensing, vice president, Ohio Education Association

Alec MacGillis, reporter, ProPublica

