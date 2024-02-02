An alternative to lethal injection in Ohio? Plus more top stories

It's been years since Ohio executed any of the state's death row inmates. And while some lawmakers want to see the state abolish the death penalty — a new proposal suggests the state should use nitrogen gas as an alternative to lethal injection. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the debate.

Plus, an effort to bar college IDs as a primary form of voter identification in Kentucky has caught the attention of the state's top election official. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams expressed opposition this week to the move by the Senate to approve the legislation. Why he thinks is could put the state's current voter ID law in jeopardy.

Then, we'll hear about a new plan to reform Cincinnati's zoning code and what it could mean for neighborhoods throughout the city.

And, a local Amazon Air Hub worker says he was fired for his involvement in trying to organize a union at the company's CVG hub. What Amazon is saying.

