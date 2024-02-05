How local businesses are working to trim their waste

Many of us are focused on reducing, reusing and recycling at home.

But what does that look like for businesses?

Hamilton County ReSource is working with local companies and nonprofits to help them figure out how much waste they generate and then reduce it.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how much waste is generated by businesses and what's being done to cut it down.

Guests:

Mary Cropenbaker, assistant solid waste manager, Hamilton County ReSource

Jeff Snyder, director of recycling, Rumpke

Jack Brendamour, CEO and co-owner, Junk King Cincinnati

