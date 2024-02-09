Ohio AG fights for the 'heartbeat bill,' plus more top stories

Abortion is legal up to the point of fetal viability in Ohio, but the case over the state's now-blocked six-week abortion ban is not yet decided. Now Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking the judge in Hamilton County to dismiss the case. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss why the case has dragged on.

Plus, more than 60 years ago, they worked on the support beams that would hold 207 million pounds of concrete and steel 211 feet above the Ohio River. We'll meet some of the workers who built the Brent Spence Bridge.

Then, what's a Pittsburgh potty anyway? It's one of the curiosities Bill Rinehart untangles this week in his series OKI Wanna Know.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU

Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU

