What to watch in Ohio's March primary, plus important political moves in Kentucky and Indiana

With the March primary election approaching, businessman Bernie Moreno has emerged as the one to beat in a contentious GOP U.S. Senate race in Ohio. But the eventual Democratic challenger, incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, is outpacing his Republican rivals in fundraising.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky General Assembly is rolling out a series of election reform bills that could limit voter access. But the state's top election official isn't showing unanimous support.

And Indiana will pick a new governor in 2024 with a crowded field of candidates, while Gov. Eric Holcomb unveils his priorities for his final year.

It's a full hour of regional politics on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Louisville Public Media

Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

