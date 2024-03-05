Could Alabama Supreme Court's ruling affect fertility care locally?
An Alabama Supreme Court ruled last month that a frozen embryo can be considered a child under state law, and that decision has made it more difficult for families there to continue in vitro fertilization, or IVF, treatments.
Some experts say the ruling could have implications beyond Alabama — shifting the standard of care for IVF treatments in other states.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the potential impact of the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling and legislation introduced in the Tri-State that could raise questions about personhood.
Guests:
- Judith Daar, dean and professor of law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law
- Thomas Burwinkel, MD, Institute for Reproductive Health
