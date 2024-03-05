© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Could Alabama Supreme Court's ruling affect fertility care locally?

Published March 5, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST
a large white building with columns
Kim Chandler
/
AP
The exterior of the Alabama Supreme Court building in Montgomery, Ala., is shown Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. The decision was issued in a pair of wrongful death cases brought by three couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic.

An Alabama Supreme Court ruled last month that a frozen embryo can be considered a child under state law, and that decision has made it more difficult for families there to continue in vitro fertilization, or IVF, treatments.

Some experts say the ruling could have implications beyond Alabama — shifting the standard of care for IVF treatments in other states.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the potential impact of the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling and legislation introduced in the Tri-State that could raise questions about personhood.

Guests:

  • Judith Daar, dean and professor of law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law
  • Thomas Burwinkel, MD, Institute for Reproductive Health

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
