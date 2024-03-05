Demystifying menopause: cognitive changes, treatment and why some women may suffer worse symptoms

Many women suffer in silence with symptoms that can be incredibly disruptive to daily life. Menopause can bring on hot flashes, mood changes and even cognitive issues that interfere with work and family.

Some studies have found that women of color in some cases may suffer more severe symptoms while they may be less likely to access care.

Effective treatments are available, so why aren’t more women offered these options by their providers?

On Cincinnati Edition we’re tackling the most confounding questions about menopause and what treatments are available.

Guests:

Lisa Larkin, MD, founder and CEO, Ms. Medicine, president, The Menopause Society

Alisha Haridasani Gupta, reporter, The New York Times

