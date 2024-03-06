There's more than one type of bedbug. But don't lose sleep over it

Recent headlines about bedbug infestations in movie theaters, trains and at Paris Fashion Week are making people's skin crawl. Bedbugs are back with a vengeance.

It seems that for all of humanity, we have been trying to rid ourselves of the bloodsucking nighttime invaders, but they have developed a tolerance to the pesticides which previously kept them in check.

If that's not horrifying enough, the common bedbug we are familiar with in the Northern Hemisphere, Cimex lectularius, has a sidekick, Cimex hemipterus, the tropical bed bug. Now this warmer climate insect is making a few appearances in the United States. Will exterminators have two varieties of pests to contend with?

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss this seeming resurgence of bedbugs and talk with experts about prevention and mitigation.

Guests:

Rick Cooper, Ph.D., entomologist, R Cooper Consulting

Joshua Benoit, Ph.D., professor of biological sciences, University of Cincinnati

University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

