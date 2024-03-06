The feds moved to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger. What does that mean for the Tri-State?

The Federal Trade Commission in February sued to block the merger of Kroger and Albertsons — the largest proposed supermarket merger in U.S. history.

The FTC says the proposed deal would eliminate competition between the two chains, resulting in higher prices.

In a statement issued in response to the FTC's decision, Kroger argues blocking its merger with Albertson's will harm American consumers and workers.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what's next and what kind of local impact the FTC's action could have.

Guests:

Felix Chang, co-director, Corporate Law Center, professor of law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Matthew Weinberg, associate professor of economics, The Ohio State University

University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show: