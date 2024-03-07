Ohio clearing the haze around its recreational cannabis rollout plan

Ohio's voter-enacted law legalizing recreational marijuana came with a series of deadlines — yet sales could begin even sooner than anticipated.

Since last fall, the state's newly created Division of Cannabis Control has been working to draft and finalize rules in time to release applications for dispensary licenses by June 7 and issue provisional licenses to operators by Sept. 7.

However, Gov. Mike DeWine is urging more immediate action. During a press conference this week, DeWine called for state lawmakers to pass a newly introduced bill allowing consumers 21 and up the ability to buy from medical dispensaries immediately to prevent "black market" sales.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the state's recreational cannabis rollout plan and what changes could be made to the existing medical marijuana program.

Guests:



Tom Haren, spokesperson, Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

Larry Pegram, owner, Pure Ohio Wellness

Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Jim Canepa, superintendent, Ohio Division of Cannabis Control

Ways to listen to this show: