A bevy of bills in Kentucky, EMS troubles in Dillsboro and more top stories

The Kentucky legislative session is advancing toward the finish line with a bevy of child-focused bills. Lawmakers are debating how childcare is funded, how schools are managed, and whether school board races should be partisan.

Plus, an EMS squad in Dearborn County, Ind., is struggling to respond to 911 calls. Why is the emergency response rate in Dillsboro the lowest it’s been in five years? We’ll see why the challenges this volunteer unit is facing aren’t unique to the community.

Then, automatic enrollment to college. A local university will accept some students even if they don’t apply. How the program works and why it’s needed.

Guests:

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Sarah Ladd, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Craig Cheatham, I-Team chief investigative reporter, WCPO-9

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

