The thousands of cars stolen in the Tri-State last year reveal a larger problem
More than 600 auto theft-related charges were filed against juveniles during the last two years in Hamilton County, according to Juvenile Court records tracking stolen cars. The data also shows that out of the cases that have been resolved, nearly half of the charges have been dismissed, often because victims didn’t want to prosecute.
However, many of the juveniles — some as young as 13 — end up back in court with new charges, revealing the many challenges that judges, attorneys and families of the children face within the system.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the challenges within the juvenile court system and what resources and services are available to children and their families.
Guests:
- Liz Igoe, Hamilton County Juvenile Court administrator
- Stan V. Ross, executive director, Positive Influence Team
- Angela Chang, director, Youth Defense Division, Hamilton County Public Defender
