Cincinnati is converting office towers into homes. Could that ease the region's housing crunch?
Developers in downtown Cincinnati are converting multiple office buildings into residential properties.
In fact, Cincinnati is a national leader in office building conversions, according to a 2023 report from commercial real estate company CBRE.
But how difficult — and expensive — are these projects?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the complications of turning office towers into residential towers and whether there's any chance those projects could include affordable housing.
Guests:
- Reggie Harris, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council
- Steven Timmel, senior vice president, CBRE
- Emily Badger, reporter, The New York Times
