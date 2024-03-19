© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati is converting office towers into homes. Could that ease the region's housing crunch?

Published March 19, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
Warren LeMay
/
Wikimedia Commons

Developers in downtown Cincinnati are converting multiple office buildings into residential properties.

In fact, Cincinnati is a national leader in office building conversions, according to a 2023 report from commercial real estate company CBRE.

But how difficult — and expensive — are these projects?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the complications of turning office towers into residential towers and whether there's any chance those projects could include affordable housing.

Guests:

  • Reggie Harris, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council
  • Steven Timmel, senior vice president, CBRE
  • Emily Badger, reporter, The New York Times

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionaffordable housing
