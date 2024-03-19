Cincinnati is converting office towers into homes. Could that ease the region's housing crunch?

Developers in downtown Cincinnati are converting multiple office buildings into residential properties.

In fact, Cincinnati is a national leader in office building conversions, according to a 2023 report from commercial real estate company CBRE.

But how difficult — and expensive — are these projects?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the complications of turning office towers into residential towers and whether there's any chance those projects could include affordable housing.

Guests:

Reggie Harris, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council

Steven Timmel, senior vice president, CBRE

Emily Badger, reporter, The New York Times

