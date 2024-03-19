© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

Patients continue to feel the pain of prescription drug shortages

Published March 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
a blue pen-like injectable drug sits on top of a white and red box
David J. Phillip
/
AP
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023.

National shortages for prescription medications like Adderall, Ozempic, Wegovy and basic chemotherapy drugs have been a chronic issue following the pandemic, and experts don't see a clear path in resolving the issue soon.

Many factors — including the opioid settlements, higher rates of diagnosis, increased access to telehealth and manufacturing problems — have contributed to the unexpected spikes in demand. Once shortages develop, they can last years.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn about what's behind the recent shortages and how pharmacists are working to fill prescriptions through the crisis.

Guests:

  • Emma Palmer, PharmD, associate professor,  University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy
  • David Burke, R.Ph., executive director, Ohio Pharmacists Association
  • Christina Jewett, reporter, The New York Times

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionprescription drugs
