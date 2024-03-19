Patients continue to feel the pain of prescription drug shortages
National shortages for prescription medications like Adderall, Ozempic, Wegovy and basic chemotherapy drugs have been a chronic issue following the pandemic, and experts don't see a clear path in resolving the issue soon.
Many factors — including the opioid settlements, higher rates of diagnosis, increased access to telehealth and manufacturing problems — have contributed to the unexpected spikes in demand. Once shortages develop, they can last years.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn about what's behind the recent shortages and how pharmacists are working to fill prescriptions through the crisis.
Guests:
- Emma Palmer, PharmD, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy
- David Burke, R.Ph., executive director, Ohio Pharmacists Association
- Christina Jewett, reporter, The New York Times
