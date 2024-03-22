Auditor Kelly resigns and enters hospice, Darbi Boddy removed, plus more top stories

Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly resigned this week and has entered hospice care. Kelly has been battling cancer since 2022. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss who will serve as acting Hamilton County Auditor.

Lakota Local Schools Board of Education members vote out a colleague after two years of chaos. The allegations against Darbi Boddy range from stalking to trespassing on school property. We’ll hear what she has to say.

Then, have unreliable informants sent innocent people to prison — and allowed others to get away with murder? An Enquirer investigation raises the question.

It's all coming up on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Bill Rinehart, reporter and host of All Things Considered, WVXU

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Ways to listen to this show:

