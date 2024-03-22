Auditor Kelly resigns and enters hospice, Darbi Boddy removed, plus more top stories
Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly resigned this week and has entered hospice care. Kelly has been battling cancer since 2022. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss who will serve as acting Hamilton County Auditor.
Lakota Local Schools Board of Education members vote out a colleague after two years of chaos. The allegations against Darbi Boddy range from stalking to trespassing on school property. We’ll hear what she has to say.
Then, have unreliable informants sent innocent people to prison — and allowed others to get away with murder? An Enquirer investigation raises the question.
It's all coming up on the weekly news review.
Guests:
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Bill Rinehart, reporter and host of All Things Considered, WVXU
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.