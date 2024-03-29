A life of public service cut short, former Ohio House Speaker indicted again, plus more top stories

Former Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly died Tuesday — less than a week after resigning her post as auditor and entering hospice care. She was 40. We’ll talk about what she accomplished as a public servant.

Plus, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was indicted this week on multiple state felony charges. Also, the ACLU of Ohio has filed suit to block a law that bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state. We’ll hear about the latest.

Then, a new report found only a third of Cincinnati neighborhoods added housing units between 2010 and 2020. We’ll discuss why the city is losing housing units overall, and the impact that has.

All that and more is coming up on the weekly news review.

Guests:

· Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

· Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

· Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

· Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

