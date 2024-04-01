Could a bridge collapse happen in the Tri-State?

Last week Baltimore had the deadliest bridge collapse in the U.S. in more than a decade. The Francis Scott Key Bridge served as a vital connection to a section of I-695 and as a key shipping hub for the east coast.

The Ohio River also serves as a key transportation hub in the Tri-State. Could a similar disaster happen here?

On Cincinnati Edition, engineering experts will discuss the key differences between the two transportation hubs and the science behind how bridges are designed and maintained.

Guests:



Richard Miller, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Science

Craig Hebebrand, chair, 2021 Report Card for Ohio’s Infrastructure

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

