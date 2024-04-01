© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati Edition

Could a bridge collapse happen in the Tri-State?

Published April 1, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
A boat pushes barges down the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newport, Kentucky, in the early morning hours of February 24, 2023. The Taylor Southgate Bridge is in the background.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
A boat pushes barges down the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newport, Kentucky, in the early morning hours of February 24, 2023.

Last week Baltimore had the deadliest bridge collapse in the U.S. in more than a decade. The Francis Scott Key Bridge served as a vital connection to a section of I-695 and as a key shipping hub for the east coast.

The Ohio River also serves as a key transportation hub in the Tri-State. Could a similar disaster happen here?

On Cincinnati Edition, engineering experts will discuss the key differences between the two transportation hubs and the science behind how bridges are designed and maintained.

Guests:

  • Richard Miller, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Science
  • Craig Hebebrand, chair, 2021 Report Card for Ohio’s Infrastructure

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected