Could a bridge collapse happen in the Tri-State?
Last week Baltimore had the deadliest bridge collapse in the U.S. in more than a decade. The Francis Scott Key Bridge served as a vital connection to a section of I-695 and as a key shipping hub for the east coast.
The Ohio River also serves as a key transportation hub in the Tri-State. Could a similar disaster happen here?
On Cincinnati Edition, engineering experts will discuss the key differences between the two transportation hubs and the science behind how bridges are designed and maintained.
Guests:
- Richard Miller, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Science
- Craig Hebebrand, chair, 2021 Report Card for Ohio’s Infrastructure
The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.