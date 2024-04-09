Airbnb has changed its policy regarding surveillance cameras
How much privacy do you expect to have when you travel? Some vacationers may be surprised to discover surveillance cameras can be part of the amenities. Now, Airbnb is enacting a new policy banning indoor surveillance cameras beginning April 30.
But what about hotels, cruise ships and other travel sites? In some instances, travelers have been stunned to find the illegal use of hidden cameras by an employee.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how you can search for hidden cameras to ensure your privacy and what your rights are when you travel.
Guests:
- Chris Hikel, Airbnb operator
- Raymond Ku, professor of law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
- Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, IntrustIT
