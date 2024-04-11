From artists to rulers: Exhibitions explore the influence of women in art
A rare work by the most famous woman artist of the northern Renaissance is on exhibition at the University of Cincinnati's DAAP Library.
Catharina van Hemessen's Scourging of Christ is the centerpiece of an exhibition highlighting the roles women played in European art, society and politics in the 15th and 16th centuries.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll talk about the exhibition at UC and the historic importance of women in art. We'll also discuss an exhibition of women artists at the Weston Art Gallery called "A New World: Ohio Women to Watch 2023."
Guests:
- Christopher Platts, assistant professor of art history, University of Cincinnati
- Xia Zhang, assistant professor of art, University of Cincinnati
- Dennis Harrington, director, Weston Art Gallery
UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.