From artists to rulers: Exhibitions explore the influence of women in art

A rare work by the most famous woman artist of the northern Renaissance is on exhibition at the University of Cincinnati's DAAP Library.

Catharina van Hemessen's Scourging of Christ is the centerpiece of an exhibition highlighting the roles women played in European art, society and politics in the 15th and 16th centuries.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll talk about the exhibition at UC and the historic importance of women in art. We'll also discuss an exhibition of women artists at the Weston Art Gallery called "A New World: Ohio Women to Watch 2023."

Guests:

Christopher Platts, assistant professor of art history, University of Cincinnati

Xia Zhang, assistant professor of art, University of Cincinnati

Dennis Harrington, director, Weston Art Gallery

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

