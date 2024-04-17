Ohio plans to cover doula services for Medicaid recipients this fall
Ohio plans to cover doula services for Medicaid recipients beginning this fall. However, the program’s state-wide rollout requires new regulations for doulas prior to the October deadline.
Ohio is one of more than a dozen states covering doula services under Medicaid in an effort to reduce infant mortality rates. Research has found doula intervention helps improve labor and health outcomes by providing resources and support to new mothers.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll speak with experts and medical professionals about the new program and how the expansion will help make doula services more accessible across the state.
Guests:
- Jocquelene Pressley, doula, founder of Cherished Hearts, Cradle Cincinnati
- Jessica Roach, chief executive officer and partner, ROOTT RJ
- Marie McCausland, founder, Doulify and Mom Effect, chair, Doula Advisory Board for the Ohio Board of Nursing
