Are trees bulking up on excess carbon in the atmosphere?

Are trees feasting on the carbon humans are adding to the atmosphere?

Earth Week continues on Cincinnati Edition with an eco-focused gardening show.

We’ll discuss the impact excess carbon is having on forest growth, get expert advice on native plants and pollinator gardens and — of course — take your questions.

Guests:

Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping

Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Several native plant sales are coming up. Cincinnati Nature Center’s Spring Native Plant Sale is daily through May 19. The Civic Garden Center’s GrowFest, formerly The Plant Sale, is May 4. And the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has sales on May 4 and May 18 at Bowyer Farm.

