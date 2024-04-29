With Kentucky's General Assembly wrapped, a look at what passed and what's to come

Kentucky’s 2024 legislative session wrapped up earlier this month with Republicans passing a sweeping anti-crime bill. The legislation is far-reaching, and includes a ban on public camping and limits on charitable bail funds.

Meanwhile, another major Republican priority — public funding for private and charter schools — will go to voters in November.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss what passed and what failed in the Kentucky General Assembly and the battle brewing over school choice this fall.

Guests:

Anne Cizmar, Ph.D., professor, Eastern Kentucky University Department of Government

Stephen Voss, Ph.D., associate professor, University of Kentucky

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Ways to listen to this show: