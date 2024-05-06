A look at alcohol, de-alcoholized wine, adaptogens and everything in between
A growing number of people are taking an interest in drinking less, and the market for low-alcohol and alcohol-free alternatives has spiked in recent years. Despite the popularity of the sober-curious movement, researchers say alcohol consumption in the U.S. has increased over the past 20 years, and one group in particular seems to be drinking more.
Doctors are reporting a rise in alcoholic liver disease in women. It’s one of a number of several risk factors of drinking. How much consumption is too much, and is alcohol safe in any amount?
While the market for non-alcoholic alternatives is exploding, another trend has taken off. Adaptogens claim to provide an alcohol-free alternative with overall wellness benefits. But do these plant substances live up to the hype, and are they even safe?
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss consumption, alcohol-free alternatives and what you should know before you imbibe.
Guests:
- Michael Schoech, MD, medical director of liver transplant, University of Cincinnati
- Rebecca Jennings, senior correspondent, Vox Media
