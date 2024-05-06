© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

A look at alcohol, de-alcoholized wine, adaptogens and everything in between

Published May 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
a group of people raise glasses filled with liquid in a cheers motion
Haley Truong
/
Unsplash

A growing number of people are taking an interest in drinking less, and the market for low-alcohol and alcohol-free alternatives has spiked in recent years. Despite the popularity of the sober-curious movement, researchers say alcohol consumption in the U.S. has increased over the past 20 years, and one group in particular seems to be drinking more.

Doctors are reporting a rise in alcoholic liver disease in women. It’s one of a number of several risk factors of drinking. How much consumption is too much, and is alcohol safe in any amount?

While the market for non-alcoholic alternatives is exploding, another trend has taken off. Adaptogens claim to provide an alcohol-free alternative with overall wellness benefits. But do these plant substances live up to the hype, and are they even safe?

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss consumption, alcohol-free alternatives and what you should know before you imbibe.

Guests:

  • Michael Schoech, MD, medical director of liver transplant, University of Cincinnati
  • Rebecca Jennings, senior correspondent, Vox Media

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
