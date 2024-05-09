The U.S. birthrate has reached a historic low. We'll discuss why — and what that means for the nation

The number of babies born in the U.S. fell in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The decrease marks the continuation of a downward trend in birthrates seen before the COVID-19 pandemic — and some experts warn it could have dire consequences.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why women are having fewer children — or deciding not to have children at all. We’ll also examine the struggles with fertility treatments and talk about what this lower birthrate means for our society.

Guests:



Jessica Calarco, PhD.d, sociologist and associate professor of sociology, University of Wisconsin – Madison, author of “Holding It Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net.”

Phillip Levine, Ph.D., Katharine Coman and A. Barton Hepburn professor of economics, Wellesley College

Linda Cassar, director, accelerated B.S.N. program, George Washington University

Julietta Ladipo, local mom, family and maternal health advocate

