© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Family
Cincinnati Edition

The U.S. birthrate has reached a historic low. We'll discuss why — and what that means for the nation

Published May 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
a silhouette of a pregnant woman cast in black, white and gray shadows
Enrique Guzman Egas
/
Unsplash

The number of babies born in the U.S. fell in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The decrease marks the continuation of a downward trend in birthrates seen before the COVID-19 pandemic — and some experts warn it could have dire consequences.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why women are having fewer children — or deciding not to have children at all. We’ll also examine the struggles with fertility treatments and talk about what this lower birthrate means for our society.

Guests:

  • Jessica Calarco, PhD.d, sociologist and associate professor of sociology, University of Wisconsin – Madison, author of “Holding It Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net.”
  • Phillip Levine, Ph.D., Katharine Coman and A. Barton Hepburn professor of economics, Wellesley College
  • Linda Cassar, director, accelerated B.S.N. program, George Washington University
  • Julietta Ladipo, local mom, family and maternal health advocate

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected