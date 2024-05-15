Can a roller-skating goat help kids with speech problems?

Pediatric speech delay and disorder diagnoses more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a 2023 study.

A language delay occurs when a child's language skills lag behind peers their own age. A language disorder is characterized by atypical language acquisition that significantly disrupts communication.

Speech disorders in children are highly treatable, with some kids responding to different types of therapy better than others.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss a new interactive approach that uses gaming technology. And we’ll talk about what parents and teachers should watch for when it comes to speech development.

Guests:

Suzanne Boyce, speech language pathologist, University of Cincinnati

Desiree Rusch, speech language pathologist, Cincinnati Children’s

UC and Cincinnati Children’s are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

