© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
Cincinnati Edition

Reexamining 'The Riot Report'

Published May 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
firefighters in the foreground of a burning building in a black and white photo
Tony Spina
/
Detroit Free Press via ZUMA Press
In this July 25, 1967 photo, firefighters try to control blazing buildings after riots in Detroit. Hundreds of fires were reported in the city. Five days of violence would leave 33 Black people and 10 white people dead, and more than 1,400 buildings burned. More than 7,000 people were arrested.

During the summer of 1967, outrage over racial injustice in the United States boiled over. Dozens of cities across the country — including Cincinnati — exploded into violent upheaval.

President Lyndon B. Johnson created The National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders in response. The group became known as the Kerner Commission, a reference to its chairman, Otto Kerner, who was governor of Illinois at the time.

A new documentary called "The Riot Report" explores that long, hot summer of 1967 and the creation and work of the Kerner Commission.

The film premieres Tuesday, May 21, on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the work of the commission, whether the recommendations were adopted, and the legacy of the so-called “Riot Report.”

Guest:

  • Jelani Cobb, Ph.D., dean, Columbia Journalism School, co-writer and co-producer of The Riot Report

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected