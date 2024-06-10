Cincinnati is swimming with open pools this summer. How that could help save lives

The city of Cincinnati is opening all 24 of its public pools this summer for the first time in five years.

That’s important for summer fun -- and public health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drowning deaths have been higher in recent years.

Drowning is the number one cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4, according to the CDC, and more than half of U.S. adults have never taken a swimming lesson.

But it’s expensive to operate pools, and maintenance needs extend beyond the summer months.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about what it takes to keep pools open and how they can help save lives.

Guests:

· Daniel Betts, director, Cincinnati Recreation Commission

· Coy Baker, board president, Oak Hills Swim & Racquet Club

· William Ramos, Ph.D., associate professor, Indiana University School of Public Health - Bloomington

