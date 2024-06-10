How Cincinnati aims to stop youth violence this summer before it starts

Youth violence tends to spike in the summer after schools let out for the year.

This year, Cincinnati leaders say they’re working to prevent the problems before they start.

RELATED: Cincinnati working to get ahead of summer violence problem

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about the agencies and organizations coming together to give children and teens safe, free places to spend their time – and opportunities to work.

More information about activities and opportunities available for Cincinnati youth is available online.

Guests:

· Chief Teresa Theetge, Cincinnati Police Department

· Daniel Betts, director, Cincinnati Recreation Commission

· Derrick Rogers, director, Community Partnering Center & Youth Program, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Ways to listen to this show:

· Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.

· Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.

· Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.

