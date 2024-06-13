Are you ready to slice into a juicy lab-grown steak?
You can’t buy lab-grown meat in the grocery yet, but Florida and Alabama have already moved to ban its sale.
The push is a reflection of the concerns some livestock producers have that cellular agriculture could pose significant competition.
But lab-grown meat faces another hurdle — consumer preferences. Does cultured meat have a PR problem?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the science, politics, sustainability and ethics behind cellular agriculture.
Guests:
- Ben Bohrer Ph.D., assistant professor of meat science and muscle biology, Ohio State University Department of Animal Sciences
- David Kaplan, Ph.D., professor of biomedical engineering, Tufts University
