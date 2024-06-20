© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Research suggests increased property tax rates impact low-income communities hardest

Published June 20, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
Pixabay

Spiking property taxes has many homeowners concerned in Hamilton County. Now a pair of new reports find Ohio's property tax assessment were not spread equally among all residents. According to the research, residents in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color saw their tax bills increase roughly twice as much as residents in white or high-income communities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the recent tax increases, why some residents are paying more, and the potential impacts on local communities.

Guests:

  • Junia Howell, Ph.D., director, Eruka
  • LaTonya Springs, assistant director, housing Equality Made Equal

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
