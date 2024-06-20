Research suggests increased property tax rates impact low-income communities hardest

Spiking property taxes has many homeowners concerned in Hamilton County. Now a pair of new reports find Ohio's property tax assessment were not spread equally among all residents. According to the research, residents in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color saw their tax bills increase roughly twice as much as residents in white or high-income communities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the recent tax increases, why some residents are paying more, and the potential impacts on local communities.

Guests:



Junia Howell, Ph.D., director, Eruka

LaTonya Springs, assistant director, housing Equality Made Equal

