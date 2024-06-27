Connected Communities is a done deal. What's next for Cincinnati?

After hours of debate about a major overhaul of Cincinnati’s zoning code, City Council voted earlier this month to adopt the plan known as "Connected Communities."

So, what happens now?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the policy changes the plan brings, how it compares to zoning code changes other cities have adopted, and what residents can expect.

Guests:

Sean Suder, founder and lead principal, ZoneCo.

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

