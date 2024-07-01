If you want a well-trained dog, you might need to work on yourself first

If your puppies keep flunking obedience school, maybe it’s time to look in the mirror.

Some researchers and trainers say better trained humans are the key to better trained dogs.

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we’ll talk about what it takes to have a well-trained pooch. We’ll also discuss whether treating our pets like people is more harmful than helpful and how to cope with the loss of a furry companion.

Guests:

· Denise Johnson, DVM, veterinarian and certified cat behavior consultant

· Angela Callahan, DVM, Emergency Department veterinarian, MedVet Cincinnati

· Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer, owner, Paws Look Listen

