What's up with oak wilt and how to treat it in your yard

What are you planting in the garden this summer? It may be time to start thinking about extending your summer crops into the fall. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll ask our gardening experts about getting more out of your growing season with proper plant protection.

And, what’s up with oak wilt? We’ll find out if your trees are susceptible and how to treat the pathogen.

Plus, it’s always a good time to talk about natural solutions to ever-present pest problems in your yard.

Guests:

Joe Boggs, Ph.D., Ohio State Extension agent for Hamilton County

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree and Landscaping

