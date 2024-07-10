What's up with oak wilt and how to treat it in your yard
What are you planting in the garden this summer? It may be time to start thinking about extending your summer crops into the fall. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll ask our gardening experts about getting more out of your growing season with proper plant protection.
And, what’s up with oak wilt? We’ll find out if your trees are susceptible and how to treat the pathogen.
Plus, it’s always a good time to talk about natural solutions to ever-present pest problems in your yard.
Guests:
- Joe Boggs, Ph.D., Ohio State Extension agent for Hamilton County
- Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center
- Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree and Landscaping
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.