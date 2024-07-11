Pressure intensifies for Biden to drop out
There is zero consensus among Democrats about whether President Joe Biden should still run. But there is mounting fear of a Trump landslide among the left.
On Cincinnati Edition, we look to Ohio, and what it means for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaign. Plus, ahead of the Republican National Convention, what are U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance’s hopes for a place on the ticket?
Guests:
- Jonathan Entin, professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University
- Stephen Voss, Ph.D., associate professor, University of Kentucky
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.