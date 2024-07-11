Pressure intensifies for Biden to drop out

There is zero consensus among Democrats about whether President Joe Biden should still run. But there is mounting fear of a Trump landslide among the left.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look to Ohio, and what it means for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaign. Plus, ahead of the Republican National Convention, what are U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance’s hopes for a place on the ticket?

Guests:

Jonathan Entin, professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University

Stephen Voss, Ph.D., associate professor, University of Kentucky

