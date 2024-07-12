Cincinnati's zombie malls, Reds named to All-Star team, plus more top stories

Supporters of a minimum wage hike tried for months to get an amendment on the ballot in Ohio. So what went wrong? On Cincinnati Edition, it may depend on who you ask.

Plus, what’s causing the American mall death spiral? We’ll visit some of Cincinnati’s zombie malls and find out why the latest efforts to reimagine these vacancies are so fraught.

Then, heading into the All-Star break, where do the Reds stand? Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene are named to the National League All-Star team for the first time in their careers.

The weekly news review.

Guests:

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Kate King, reporter, Wall Street Journal

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

C. Trent Rosecrans, senior baseball writer, The Athletic

