With the countdown to recreational marijuana sales on, we answer your questions

We are on the precipice of recreational marijuana sales in Ohio. For dispensaries in the state there, are a few details to still work out before regulators can grant final approval.

So what are your questions about buying recreationally in Ohio? And what if you live out of the state?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the changes recreational marijuana are bringing for dispensaries and cultivators, as well as answer your questions.

Guests:

Jeremy Unruh, senior vice president of public regulatory affairs, Pharmacann

Bill Foster, owner, King City Gardens

Alex Kriet, director, Center on Addiction Law & Policy, assistant professor of law Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law

