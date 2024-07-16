Summer hiking in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana
In late summer it is peak prairie season for tall grasses and wildflowers. Are you ready to lace up your hiking boots for adventure?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’re checking out the best trails in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana with some seasoned hikers and we’re finding out your favorite parks to visit.
It’s a full hour of summer hiking.
Guests:
- Patrick Burns, Footpaths blogger
- Mark Allen, statewide trails administrator, Ohio Department of Natural Resources
- Rebecca Thiele, environment and energy issues reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.