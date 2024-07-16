Summer hiking in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

In late summer it is peak prairie season for tall grasses and wildflowers. Are you ready to lace up your hiking boots for adventure?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’re checking out the best trails in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana with some seasoned hikers and we’re finding out your favorite parks to visit.

It’s a full hour of summer hiking.

Guests:

Patrick Burns, Footpaths blogger

Mark Allen, statewide trails administrator, Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Rebecca Thiele, environment and energy issues reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

