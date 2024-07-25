What is post-incarceration syndrome?

For decades, criminal justice reform advocates have worked to raise awareness around the mental health conditions that impact formerly incarcerated people after their release. Yet one term — post-incarceration syndrome, or PICS — is still vying for inclusion in the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM.

PICS, first coined by addiction specialist Terence Groski in 2001, is a commonly used term by formerly incarcerated people and justice reform organizations. But because PICS isn't listed in the DSM, those suffering from its impacts can’t receive treatment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about PICS, how it's impacting the community, and how a local partnership was established to advance research and care for formerly incarcerated people.

Guests:



Rachael Nolan, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Environmental & Public Health Sciences, University of Cincinnati

Chazidy Robinson, executive director and founder, SOAR

Samantha Boch, Ph.D., assistant professor, University of Cincinnati College of Nursing

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio

Ways to listen to this show:

