We dive into the Futures Commission recommendations
Will Cincinnati voters be asked for an income tax increase? It may be part of a plan to stabilize the budget.
Mayor Aftab Pureval convened a commission in 2022 to take a comprehensive look at city finances and recommend changes. The Futures Commission released a report that included recommendations for income tax increases and a new waste collection fee, among dozens of other suggestions.
Cincinnati City Council could vote in August to put an income tax increase on the ballot.
In an effort to get community feedback, Cohear was hired to engage citizens. The group conducted 12 focus groups for the report.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the Futures Commission recommendations, the community engagement process, and the next steps for council.
Guests:
- Jeff Cramerding, Cincinnati City Council member
- Nia Baucke, Chief Executive Officer, Cohear
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.