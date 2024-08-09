Judge upholds Ohio’s ban on gender affirming care, plus more top stories

This week a Franklin County judge upheld Ohio’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a law that also bans trans athletes' participation in girls’ and women’s sports. The decision means House Bill 68 is now in effect — but the decision has already been appealed. We’ll discuss the decision and what’s next with the appeal.

Then, Ohio’s recreational cannabis sales began this week, drawing crowds across the state. But consumers are paying more green than they expected for the products. We’ll learn why, and how some customers are responding to the prices.

Plus, former Republican State Rep. Tom Brinkman filed a plan this week to use $600 million in railroad sale money to provide property tax relief for Cincinnati homeowners. We’ll learn more about his proposed charter amendment and what’s next.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media, Statehouse News Bureau

Sharon Coolidge, City Hall reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

