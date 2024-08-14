Go garden myth-busting with our experts
Are you harboring misguided beliefs about gardening? Or maybe you’ve picked up some bad advice on social media. Is vinegar a weed killer? Is dish soap an insecticide? And do pine needles acidify soil?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’re myth-busting your gardening questions and answering your phone calls for the full hour with our panel of experts.
Guests:
- Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office
- Carol Mundy, naturalist, The Crow Knows
- Brandon George, horticulture agent, Kenton County Extension Office
