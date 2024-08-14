© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Go garden myth-busting with our experts

Published August 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Pixabay
Do pine needles acidify soil? Our panel of gardening experts discuss.

Are you harboring misguided beliefs about gardening? Or maybe you’ve picked up some bad advice on social media. Is vinegar a weed killer? Is dish soap an insecticide? And do pine needles acidify soil?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’re myth-busting your gardening questions and answering your phone calls for the full hour with our panel of experts.

Guests:

  • Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office
  • Carol Mundy, naturalist, The Crow Knows
  • Brandon George, horticulture agent, Kenton County Extension Office

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
