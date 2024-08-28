Are your lawn and garden ready for fall?

Despite the lingering late summer heat, fall is just around the corner — are your lawn and garden ready for the transition?

Creepy crawlies are welcome guests in our gardens during the spring and summer months, but they can quickly become unwanted house guests in the fall. We’ll learn how to winterize your home to prevent insects from nesting when the temperature drops. Plus, there’s still time to plant fall veggies. We’ll learn which crops thrive in cool weather.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss fall lawn and gardening tips and answer your gardening questions for the full hour with our panel of experts.

Guests:



Pamela Bennett, extension educator, Ohio State University

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office

Ways to listen to this show:

