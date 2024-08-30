RNC recruiting poll watchers, that time Beatlemania came to Cincinnati and more top stories

The Republican National Committee chair was in Ohio this week looking for volunteers. He’s recruiting poll watchers for the November election. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why Republicans say they plan to bring throngs of volunteers out to be additional eyes and ears at the polls.

Plus, a Cincinnati Enquirer investigation uncovers 275 people injured by Metro buses in the last decade. We’ll discuss the driver shortages, violations and other problems that plague the transit service.

Then, we reminisce about the legendary day in 1964 when Dusty Rhodes and his buddies got The Beatles to come to town.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Patricia Gallagher-Newberry, watchdog reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU

