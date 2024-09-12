Should we be treating our pets like they're our children?

You don’t have to search far on social media to find people referring to their cats or dogs as “fur babies” and themselves as “pet parents.”

But there are people who argue it’s bad to treat our pets as children instead of the animals they are.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the increasingly charged conversation over treating pets like children, and we’ll have a panel of experts to answer your questions.

Guests:

Jennifer Wells, DVM, program director and professor of veterinary technology, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

Emily Ward, DVM, practice limited to veterinary dentistry, MedVet Cincinnati

Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities.com

Ways to listen to this show: