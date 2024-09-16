A new exhibit explores an artist's inner child and investigates manhood

What would you say to your inner child if you could meet them in person? What would they say to you?

In his latest exhibition, local artist Gee Horton shares the exploration of his inner child through a range of mediums, including photography, drawings, cyanotypes, collage, family archives and videography. Horton welcomes you into his "home," creating a safe space that fosters conversations around Blackness, identity, mental health and the power of healing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear from the artist and discuss the barriers to healing that Black men can encounter.

Guests:



Gee Horton, artist

Phyllis Jeffers-Coly, author, Heritage & Healing Practitioner, Diasporic Soul

Gee Horton: Chapter 2, A Subtle Farewell to the Inner Child runs through Nov. 2 at the Kennedy Heights Arts Center.

