CDC issues new guidelines to help with potential IUD pain management
Some women have taken to social media with their experiences of pain when getting an intrauterine device, or IUD. Now the CDC has issued new federal guidelines urging health care providers to address the problem.
So, what do the guidelines recommend? And what should patients know about IUDs, their safety, and whether there are risks?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the role IUDs play in reproductive health care.
Guests:
- Priya Gursahaney, MD, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Alisha Haridasani Gupta, reporter, The New York Times
The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
