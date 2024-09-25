In need of drought relief? Ask our gardening experts for advice

We finally saw some rain after a stretch of severe drought. But will it be enough to quench our parched trees and lawns? Our gardening experts are here to discuss drought stress remediation and how the dry weather is impacting the fall foliage.

Plus, a University of Cincinnati botanist is helping to develop an early warning about nonnative plants that could threaten agriculture or wild spaces. We’ll talk with her about the network of public gardens that’s warning about new invasives.

Plus, on the show today we discuss tips for growing fruit on trees.

It’s a full hour of gardening, plus your questions and comments.

Guests:

Theresa Culley, Ph.D., professor, University of Cincinnati Department of Biological Sciences

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping

The University of Cincinnati and Madison Tree Care & Landscaping are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

