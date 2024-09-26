Can regenerative farming help reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions?

The U.S. is one of the leading contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency , and agriculture is one of the five economic sectors contributing to the nation’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Many nations, including the U.S. , have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. With the deadline looming, which solutions are the most effective and sustainable?

Regenerative farming practices have been sold as a climate solution to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, since the process involves the plants pulling carbon into the ground. But some experts say there are other faster methods that could reduce carbon emissions.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about regenerative agriculture practices, their effectiveness and how local farmers have integrated these practices on their farms.

Guests:



Teri Jacobs, Ph.D., assistant professor, Undergraduate Director for Environmental Studies, University of Cincinnati

Jon Branstrator, farmer and owner, Branstrator Farm



The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

