Politics
Cincinnati Edition

PBS doc explores the evolution of the American vice presidency

Published September 30, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
This combination of images shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at left in Erie, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaking at the DNC in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo)

For much of American history, there was no clear answer to what happens when the president is unable to serve. A documentary called “The American Vice President” explores that question with a focus on how the assassination of President John F. Kennedy forced the country to grapple with the rules of succession.

The film premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday on PBS, immediately before the nationally televised vice presidential debate between U.S. Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the evolution of the American vice presidency and its growing significance in recent elections.

Guests:

  • Michelle Ferrari, writer, producer and director, "The American Vice President"
  • Joel Goldstein, author, “The Modern American Vice Presidency: The Transformation of a Political Institution” and “The White House Vice Presidency: The Path to Significance, Mondale to Biden.”

