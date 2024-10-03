Is election season stressing you out?
Is election season weighing you down? You are not alone. According to a poll by the American Psychiatric Association, 73% of respondents said they are anxious about the upcoming election.
But this isn’t the only stressful presidential election season that Americans have weathered. What can we learn from past elections that can help us manage our anxiety this year?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss tense and challenging presidential elections in American history, how we overcame them and strategies for managing stress and anxiety during election season.
Guests:
- Lynne Merk, Ph.D., director of community integrated behavioral health, Cincinnati Children’s
- Lindsay Schakenbach Regele, associate professor of history and graduate studies director, Miami University
